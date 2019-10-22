Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Shares Up 1.3%

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.22 and last traded at $17.22, 266 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 66% from the average session volume of 789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.33.

Gibson Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GBNXF)

Gibson Energy Inc engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Wholesale segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.