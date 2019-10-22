Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Trading Down 8.1%

Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW)’s share price was down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.84 and last traded at $3.95, approximately 16,359,386 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 381% from the average daily volume of 3,404,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GNW shares. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Genworth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 3,644.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 9,913 shares during the last quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $796,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 389,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 169,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.66% of the company’s stock.
Genworth Financial Company Profile (NYSE:GNW)
Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.
