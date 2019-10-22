Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Trading Down 8.1%

Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW)’s share price was down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.84 and last traded at $3.95, approximately 16,359,386 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 381% from the average daily volume of 3,404,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GNW shares. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Genworth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genworth Financial Inc will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 3,644.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 9,913 shares during the last quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $796,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 389,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 169,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial Company Profile (NYSE:GNW)

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

