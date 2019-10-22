Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 4.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,307,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,481,945,000 after acquiring an additional 558,734 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 10,307.9% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 536,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,653,000 after acquiring an additional 531,373 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 12.8% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,348,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $450,419,000 after acquiring an additional 492,300 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4,939.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 390,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,415,000 after acquiring an additional 382,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 24.6% during the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,318,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $138,997,000 after acquiring an additional 260,407 shares during the last quarter. 77.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

GPC stock opened at $101.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $87.26 and a 1 year high of $115.20.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.7625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.70%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GPC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $102.00 price target on Genuine Parts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.