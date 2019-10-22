Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Hits New 52-Week High at $212.00

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $212.00 and last traded at $212.00, with a volume of 20 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $211.35.
Several analysts have commented on GNMSF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.10. The company has a current ratio of 14.89, a quick ratio of 14.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 56.38 and a beta of 0.15.
About Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF)
Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).
