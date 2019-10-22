Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Hits New 52-Week High at $212.00

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $212.00 and last traded at $212.00, with a volume of 20 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $211.35.

Several analysts have commented on GNMSF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.10. The company has a current ratio of 14.89, a quick ratio of 14.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 56.38 and a beta of 0.15.

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.16). Genmab A/S had a net margin of 36.67% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $116.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.17 million.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

