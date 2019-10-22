Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GEL. Zacks Investment Research cut Genesis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Genesis Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James cut Genesis Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Genesis Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

In related news, VP Ryan S. Sims acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.94 per share, with a total value of $59,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,322. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward T. Flynn acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.12 per share, for a total transaction of $100,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 48,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,189.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $260,270 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Genesis Energy by 36.4% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Genesis Energy by 12.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Genesis Energy during the second quarter worth $211,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Genesis Energy during the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Genesis Energy during the second quarter worth $231,000. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Genesis Energy stock traded down $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $20.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,917. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -261.38 and a beta of 1.26. Genesis Energy has a 52-week low of $17.55 and a 52-week high of $24.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $634.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.95 million. Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genesis Energy will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is -2,750.00%.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

