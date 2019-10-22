Gear4music (LON:G4M) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Gear4music (LON:G4M)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of Gear4music in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

LON:G4M opened at GBX 230 ($3.01) on Tuesday. Gear4music has a 1 year low of GBX 162.50 ($2.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 570 ($7.45). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 199.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 204.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.41 million and a P/E ratio of -328.57.

Gear4music (Holdings) plc engages in the retail of musical instruments and equipment in Europe and internationally. It offers electric, acoustic, and bass guitars; drums and percussion products, including electronic drums and drum pads, e-drum accessories, hybrid drumming products, acoustic drum kits, acoustic kit types, individual drums, cymbals, snare and frame drums, drum hardware products, drum accessories, and various percussion products; and pianos and keyboards, such as digital, acoustic, and grand pianos, as well as MIDI keyboards, synth key products, and accessories.

