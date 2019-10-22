GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $45.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “GDS Holdings Limited provides information technology service. It offers integrated solutions, consulting, service and training including data center hosting, IT management and operation outsourcing, business continuity management, disaster recovery and cloud computing services. The company operates primarily in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou and Chengdu. GDS Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

GDS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim set a $57.00 target price on shares of GDS and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of GDS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of GDS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of GDS to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of GDS from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. GDS has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDS opened at $41.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -80.80 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. GDS has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $45.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.65.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $985.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.38 million. GDS had a negative net margin of 13.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.70%. The company’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GDS will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in GDS by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 856,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,176,000 after buying an additional 18,746 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in GDS by 398.9% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 987,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,090,000 after buying an additional 789,363 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in GDS by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 13,208 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in GDS by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,681,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,696,000 after buying an additional 319,481 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in GDS by 19,014.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 6,655 shares during the period. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

