Gattaca (LON:GATC) Shares Up 2.3%

Gattaca PLC (LON:GATC)’s stock price shot up 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 135 ($1.76) and last traded at GBX 133 ($1.74), 34,673 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 48% from the average session volume of 67,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 130 ($1.70).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.55, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 129.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 137.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.94 million and a PE ratio of -3.28.

Gattaca Company Profile (LON:GATC)

Gattaca plc, a human capital resources company, provides contract and permanent recruitment services in the private and public sectors. It operates through three segments: UK Engineering, UK Technology, and International. The company offers permanent, fixed term, temporary, contractor, and interim recruitment; contingent recruitment; preferred supplier lists and frameworks; and vacancy and campaign recruitment services.

