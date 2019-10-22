Gas (GAS) Price Tops $1.21 on Major Exchanges

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One Gas token can currently be bought for about $1.21 or 0.00014925 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Koinex, Poloniex and Switcheo Network. Gas has a total market cap of $12.21 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gas has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gas alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003615 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012479 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00225148 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $106.59 or 0.01320938 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000788 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00032475 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00090104 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Gas

Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. The official website for Gas is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Gas

Gas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, OKEx, Coinnest, Binance, Koinex, DragonEX, Switcheo Network, Kucoin, Bitbns, Cobinhood, Poloniex, Gate.io and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.