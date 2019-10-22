Gannett Co Inc (NYSE:GCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $680.77 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Gannett Co Inc (NYSE:GCI) to post $680.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Gannett’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $681.53 million and the lowest is $680.00 million. Gannett posted sales of $711.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gannett will report full year sales of $2.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.77 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gannett.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $660.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.92 million. Gannett had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

GCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered Gannett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gannett in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Gannett by 0.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 177,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Gannett by 4.9% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 24,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gannett by 3.8% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 34,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Gannett by 7.2% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 40,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Gannett by 7.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 62,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

GCI opened at $10.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day moving average of $9.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.28. Gannett has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Gannett’s dividend payout ratio is 59.26%.

About Gannett

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company. The company operates through Publishing and ReachLocal segments. It offers print and digital daily and non-daily publications under the USA TODAY NETWORK brand name in the United States; and Newsquest, which has print and online publications portfolio of approximately 150 news brands and 150 magazines in the United Kingdom.

