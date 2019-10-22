FY2020 EPS Estimates for Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) Decreased by Boenning Scattergood

Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tristate Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 17th. Boenning Scattergood analyst S. Beury now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.95 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.14. Boenning Scattergood has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Tristate Capital had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 19.84%. The business had revenue of $46.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.39 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley set a $27.00 price target on Tristate Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered Tristate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Tristate Capital from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tristate Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.80.

Shares of TSC stock opened at $23.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.25. Tristate Capital has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $26.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.54 million, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSC. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 22.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 8,273 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 5.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tristate Capital during the second quarter worth $3,939,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 1.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 206,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 0.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James F. Getz bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.78 per share, for a total transaction of $494,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Bonvenuto bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.15 per share, with a total value of $95,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,421 shares in the company, valued at $389,604.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 56,662 shares of company stock worth $1,117,313 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

