FY2019 EPS Estimates for Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) Increased by SunTrust Banks

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their FY2019 EPS estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a research report issued on Thursday, October 17th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Bartlett now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $2.73 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.72. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

QSR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Friday, July 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Stephens increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.74.

QSR opened at $69.35 on Monday. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $79.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.58. The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at about $488,000. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 17.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after buying an additional 7,338 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,228 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at about $2,175,000. Institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jacqueline Friesner sold 26,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $2,040,101.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,221,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 488,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $37,675,452.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,477,986. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 840,294 shares of company stock valued at $64,840,016 over the last 90 days. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.05%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

