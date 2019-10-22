FY2019 EPS Estimates for Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2019 earnings estimates for Prologis in a report issued on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.30 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Prologis’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.69 EPS.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. Prologis had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $712.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PLD. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays set a $92.00 target price on shares of Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 target price on shares of Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $80.00 target price on shares of Prologis and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.65.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $90.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.30. Prologis has a 52-week low of $55.21 and a 52-week high of $90.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1,772.2% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4,300.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Eugene F. Reilly sold 12,500 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $1,021,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,178.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.97%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

