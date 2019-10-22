FY2019 EPS Estimates for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (IEX:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IEX:IBKR) – G.Research lowered their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Interactive Brokers Group in a research note issued on Thursday, October 17th. G.Research analyst M. Sykes now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.10 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.40. G.Research also issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s FY2020 earnings at $2.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group (IEX:IBKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $466.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.00 million.

IBKR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Compass Point raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

IBKR stock opened at $45.18 on Monday. Interactive Brokers Group has a twelve month low of $47.13 and a twelve month high of $80.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 314.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,580,000 after acquiring an additional 110,876 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter worth approximately $730,000. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 18.1% during the second quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 68,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 58.1% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 9,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Further Reading: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.