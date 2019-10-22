FY2019 EPS Estimates for Bank of America Corp Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2019 earnings estimates for Bank of America in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.88 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.84. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.73 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.05%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share.

BAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. DZ Bank raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.39.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $31.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $288.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.60. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $22.66 and a 52 week high of $31.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.04 and a 200 day moving average of $28.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $30.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Kathleen A. Knox sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $1,209,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,381.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 5,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $63,258.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 128,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.1% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after buying an additional 9,589 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 10.2% during the third quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 136,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after buying an additional 12,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.5% during the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 38,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

