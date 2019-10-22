FY2019 Earnings Estimate for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc Issued By Imperial Capital (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) – Equities research analysts at Imperial Capital cut their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AMC Entertainment in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 16th. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now expects that the company will earn ($0.92) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.90). Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.94%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

AMC has been the subject of several other reports. MKM Partners set a $11.00 price target on AMC Entertainment and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AMC Entertainment in a report on Friday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on AMC Entertainment in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on AMC Entertainment from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock opened at $9.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $969.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.92 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. AMC Entertainment has a 52-week low of $8.73 and a 52-week high of $20.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. AMC Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 615.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 22.2% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 253.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 648,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 7.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 55,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 33.3% during the second quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.00% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

