Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.88.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FNKO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Funko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Funko from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Funko from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Funko from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Get Funko alerts:

Shares of FNKO stock opened at $18.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $889.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.07. Funko has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $27.89.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.69 million. Funko had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Funko will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Funko news, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $10,168,000.00. Also, Director Adam M. Kriger sold 3,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $91,512,000.00. Insiders sold 5,306,840 shares of company stock worth $132,562,814 in the last ninety days. 16.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Funko by 22.8% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 286,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 53,292 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the third quarter worth about $520,000. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the third quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the second quarter worth about $13,182,000. 50.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.