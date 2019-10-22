Friendz Hits 24 Hour Volume of $46,233.00 (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. Over the last week, Friendz has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Friendz token can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, DragonEX, HitBTC and Mercatox. Friendz has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $46,233.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003621 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012205 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00223113 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.60 or 0.01356794 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000777 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00032883 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00091050 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Friendz

Friendz launched on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,133,439,473 tokens and its circulating supply is 513,108,797 tokens. Friendz’s official website is friendz.io . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO

Buying and Selling Friendz

Friendz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, DragonEX, BitMart, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

