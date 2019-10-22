French Connection Group (LON:FCCN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $39.48

French Connection Group (LON:FCCN) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $39.48 and traded as high as $38.00. French Connection Group shares last traded at $38.00, with a volume of 37,497 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 36.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 39.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00.

French Connection Group Company Profile (LON:FCCN)

French Connection Group PLC designs, produces, and distributes branded fashion clothing for men, women, and children. The company also provides toiletries and fragrances, shoes, watches, jewelry, eyewear, and furniture, as well as accessories and homeware products. It operates retail stores and concessions in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and Canada; and e-commerce stores.

