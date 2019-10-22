Freedom Leaf (OTCMKTS:FRLF) Shares Down 3.3%

Freedom Leaf Inc (OTCMKTS:FRLF) shares were down 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.12, approximately 184,061 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 354,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average is $0.15.

In other Freedom Leaf news, Director Rsgroberg Consulting Llc bought 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.15 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Freedom Leaf, Inc engages in vertically-integrated hemp and cannabis media businesses. It develops and sells hemp-based nutraceutical health, wellness, and longevity products, as well as cultivates, researches, and manufactures hemp products. The company markets and sells its plant-based wellness products under the Freedom Leaf, IRIE, and Hempology brands to retail health and wellness chains, and boutique retail establishments, as well as cross-markets its products through B2B and B2C entities.

