Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Bought by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,237 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 232.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 725 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 5,760.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 3,680.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. TheStreet lowered Franklin Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $29.35.

In other news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $130,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,601,234.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,962,348. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $35.82.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 23.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

