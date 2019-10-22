Fountain Price Down 8.5% Over Last 7 Days (FTN)

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 22nd. One Fountain token can currently be purchased for $0.0147 or 0.00000182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger and CoinBene. Fountain has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and $109,787.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fountain has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fountain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003618 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012462 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00225150 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $106.91 or 0.01325526 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000781 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00032610 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00090241 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Fountain

Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,910,751 tokens. The official message board for Fountain is medium.com/@FountainHub . The official website for Fountain is fountainhub.com . Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub

Fountain Token Trading

Fountain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fountain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fountain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fountain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.