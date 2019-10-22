Forward Air (FWRD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect Forward Air to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Forward Air has set its Q3 2019 guidance at $0.74-0.78 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $0.77-0.81 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $345.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.07 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Forward Air to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $63.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Forward Air has a 1 year low of $51.54 and a 1 year high of $68.82.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

In related news, insider Glenn A. Adelaar sold 4,917 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total value of $300,182.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,513,855.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

