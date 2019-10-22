Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FOMX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FOMX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes foam-based formulations acne, impetigo, and other skin conditions. The Company’s lead product candidates include FMX101, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo. It has operations primarily in the United States, Germany, and Israel. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel. “

FOMX has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Foamix Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen set a $30.00 price target on Foamix Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Foamix Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.40.

FOMX traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,293,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,825. Foamix Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $5.09. The stock has a market cap of $198.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.14 and its 200-day moving average is $2.87.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FOMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Foamix Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,115.11% and a negative return on equity of 75.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Foamix Pharmaceuticals will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Foamix Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Ilan Hadar sold 9,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $32,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,671 shares in the company, valued at $432,848.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOMX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 1,759.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 323,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 306,200 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% during the second quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,115,810 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 283,517 shares during the period. DLD Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 75.0% during the second quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 525,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Crow Point Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 127.7% during the third quarter. Crow Point Partners LLC now owns 87,473 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 49,053 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 146,745 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 29,378 shares during the period. 47.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Foamix Pharmaceuticals

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a late clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations for dermatological therapy in the United States, France, Denmark, and Germany. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline that has completed third pivotal Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX103, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe papulopustular rosacea.

