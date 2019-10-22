FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) Shares Bought by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in FMC by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,752,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,223,749,000 after buying an additional 146,378 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of FMC by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,881,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,052,000 after purchasing an additional 169,214 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of FMC by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,450,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,810 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of FMC by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,514,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,820,000 after purchasing an additional 229,067 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of FMC by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,324,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,883,000 after purchasing an additional 73,611 shares during the period. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FMC shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of FMC from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a $100.00 price target on shares of FMC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.47.

FMC stock opened at $83.54 on Tuesday. FMC Corp has a 52 week low of $69.36 and a 52 week high of $92.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.46.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.03. FMC had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that FMC Corp will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 9,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $837,731.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,121.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Douglas sold 22,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.83, for a total transaction of $2,011,293.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,584 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,260.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 228,074 shares of company stock worth $20,314,853. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

