FirstService (FSV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect FirstService to post earnings of C$1.04 per share for the quarter.

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.42. The firm had revenue of C$767.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$738.92 million.

Shares of TSE FSV opened at C$137.95 on Tuesday. FirstService has a twelve month low of C$88.42 and a twelve month high of C$143.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$135.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$128.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion and a PE ratio of -20.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. FirstService’s payout ratio is presently -8.55%.

In other news, Director Michael Natale sold 500 shares of FirstService stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$138.50, for a total value of C$69,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$623,250.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

