First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered First Defiance Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Defiance Financial from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised First Defiance Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

FDEF stock opened at $29.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.93 million, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.17. First Defiance Financial has a 1 year low of $22.78 and a 1 year high of $31.30.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.58 million. First Defiance Financial had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 27.02%. On average, analysts expect that First Defiance Financial will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $26,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of First Defiance Financial by 347.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Defiance Financial by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,709 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of First Defiance Financial by 121.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,161 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Defiance Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in shares of First Defiance Financial by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 5,080 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. 63.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

