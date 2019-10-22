First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Takes Position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 80.5% during the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 65.4% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY opened at $402.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $396.02 and its 200 day moving average is $385.25. The company has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.72. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 12-month low of $314.14 and a 12-month high of $414.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.67 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 391.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro acquired 150 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $368.33 per share, with a total value of $55,249.50. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,435.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 122 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.92, for a total value of $47,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,773 shares of company stock worth $669,481 in the last three months. 2.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ORLY. Stephens dropped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price (up from $435.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $428.00 target price on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $409.77.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

