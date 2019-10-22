First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Takes Position in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,050,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,502,000 after purchasing an additional 254,365 shares in the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 22.4% in the second quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 14,210 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter worth $99,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 43.3% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 39,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 11,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 44.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 18,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LYG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $3.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.83.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 15.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group PLC will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

