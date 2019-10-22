First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 4,645 LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:LTXB)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:LTXB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LTXB. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in LegacyTexas Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $2,179,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $583,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group by 51.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 22,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

LegacyTexas Financial Group stock opened at $43.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.54. LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $30.18 and a 52 week high of $44.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

LegacyTexas Financial Group (NASDAQ:LTXB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $97.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.13 million. LegacyTexas Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 32.39%. Equities analysts expect that LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LTXB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub raised LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

In related news, EVP Charles D. Eikenberg sold 1,821 shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $78,084.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott A. Almy sold 1,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $60,718.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for LegacyTexas Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

