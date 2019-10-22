First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Haemonetics by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,594 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Haemonetics by 532.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Haemonetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $512,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Haemonetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Haemonetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,138,000. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 18,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.34, for a total value of $2,318,343.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald G. Gelbman sold 1,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.15, for a total value of $227,518.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,964 shares of company stock valued at $12,077,055. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HAE. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Haemonetics to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Haemonetics from $128.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $139.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Haemonetics from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Haemonetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.40.

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $127.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.24, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.50. Haemonetics Co. has a 52 week low of $80.24 and a 52 week high of $140.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $238.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.82 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

