Filtronic’s (FTC) Corporate Rating Reiterated at FinnCap

FinnCap restated their corporate rating on shares of Filtronic (LON:FTC) in a research report released on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of FTC opened at GBX 8.50 ($0.11) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.33. Filtronic has a 1 year low of GBX 5.25 ($0.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 23.63 ($0.31). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

About Filtronic

Filtronic plc designs and manufactures customized radio frequency, microwave, and millimeter wave components and subsystems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Filtronic Wireless and Filtronic Broadband. It offers E-band and V-band transceiver modules; GaN amplifiers, including point-to-point backhaul radio links and power amplifiers; microwave and millimeter-wave filters and diplexers; E-band power amplifiers; and ultra-high capacity data links.

