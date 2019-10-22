Ferguson Plc (OTCMKTS:FERGY) Declares $0.13 Annual Dividend

Ferguson Plc (OTCMKTS:FERGY) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, October 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th.

Shares of FERGY opened at $8.30 on Tuesday. Ferguson has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $8.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.68 and a 200 day moving average of $7.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of research firms have commented on FERGY. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ferguson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

