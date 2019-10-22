Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Sells 113,000 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 46.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 113,000 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $15,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.3% during the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 21.6% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.3% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 2,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.6% in the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 15,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.8% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE YUM traded down $1.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.52. 60,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,502,847. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.88 and its 200 day moving average is $109.68. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.53 and a fifty-two week high of $119.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.50.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.29% and a negative return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YUM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Longbow Research lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 1st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.94.

In other news, General Counsel Scott Catlett sold 1,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.63, for a total transaction of $118,379.45. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greg Creed sold 11,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total transaction of $1,331,715.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,923,717.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,959 shares of company stock worth $2,657,189 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

