Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Purchases 950 Shares of Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 431,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Centerstate Bank were worth $10,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSFL. Cortina Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Centerstate Bank by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 200,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 33,234 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Centerstate Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $749,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Centerstate Bank by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 39,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centerstate Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,853,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centerstate Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centerstate Bank alerts:

In other Centerstate Bank news, Director Thomas E. Oakley purchased 3,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.03 per share, with a total value of $82,332.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 206,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,758,711.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CSFL shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Centerstate Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Centerstate Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Centerstate Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSFL traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $24.84. The company had a trading volume of 26,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,255. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.44. Centerstate Bank Corp has a 1 year low of $19.55 and a 1 year high of $26.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Centerstate Bank had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $196.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.83 million. Equities analysts predict that Centerstate Bank Corp will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%.

Centerstate Bank Company Profile

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Read More: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Centerstate Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerstate Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.