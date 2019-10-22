Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Purchases 29,857 Shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 8.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 371,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,857 shares during the period. Marriott International makes up 1.5% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $46,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Marriott International by 5.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,967,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,550,000 after buying an additional 1,000,762 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Marriott International by 8.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,246,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,403,000 after purchasing an additional 243,203 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its stake in Marriott International by 1.4% in the second quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,559,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,750,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP increased its stake in Marriott International by 1.8% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,235,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,392,000 after purchasing an additional 22,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Marriott International by 1.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,148,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,145,000 after purchasing an additional 21,070 shares in the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director George Munoz sold 4,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $650,146.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,754 shares in the company, valued at $902,401.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce W. Duncan sold 3,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $446,172.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,157 shares of company stock valued at $3,008,421. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.84. 78,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,979,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.49. The company has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.28. Marriott International Inc has a 12 month low of $100.62 and a 12 month high of $144.24.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.56. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 113.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Marriott International Inc will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

