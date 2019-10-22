Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Has $3.09 Million Holdings in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 164,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,951 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Bancshares were worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares by 12,851.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares by 274.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HOMB traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.07. 16,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,245. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.22. Home Bancshares Inc has a 1-year low of $15.35 and a 1-year high of $20.37.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $167.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.40 million. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 35.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HOMB shares. BidaskClub raised Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 price objective on Home Bancshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. TheStreet raised Home Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens set a $22.00 price objective on Home Bancshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

In other Home Bancshares news, insider Russell Davis Carter III sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total value of $142,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John Stephen Tipton sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $157,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,148.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,025,831. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

