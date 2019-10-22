Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,690 Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 216,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $28,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 40.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 4,857 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the second quarter worth about $1,199,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 507.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 80,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,402,000 after acquiring an additional 66,943 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 5.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period.

DLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim lowered shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $162.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.00.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.96. 34,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,356. The stock has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.49. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52-week low of $100.05 and a 52-week high of $134.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.48). The firm had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.48 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 3.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is 65.45%.

About DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

