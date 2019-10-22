Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Acquires 16,447 Shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 790,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 16,447 shares during the period. Microchip Technology accounts for approximately 2.4% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $73,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in Microchip Technology by 6.0% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 18,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth $4,073,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Microchip Technology by 80.0% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Microchip Technology by 5.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 11.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 489,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,457,000 after purchasing an additional 49,013 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCHP. Cfra set a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.93 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.62.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total transaction of $171,618.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total transaction of $304,518.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,610,570.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MCHP traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $97.28. 44,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,822,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.41. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.70 and a 52-week high of $101.35.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 27.79%. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

