FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $89.41 Million

Analysts forecast that FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) will report sales of $89.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for FB Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $88.00 million and the highest is $92.00 million. FB Financial reported sales of $87.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full-year sales of $349.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $347.20 million to $354.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $379.07 million, with estimates ranging from $366.00 million to $404.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FB Financial.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $96.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.41 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 11.94%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of FB Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of FB Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FB Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 87.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 33,763 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FB Financial during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 12.1% during the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FB Financial during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 356.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. 53.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FBK stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.50. The stock had a trading volume of 88,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,895. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.25. FB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $39.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. FB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 12.26%.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

