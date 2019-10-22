Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) Earning Somewhat Negative News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Press coverage about Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) has trended somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) earned a daily sentiment score of -1.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s score:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FMAO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Sandler O’Neill began coverage on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ:FMAO traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $25.75. The stock had a trading volume of 282 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $285.21 million, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.29. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $42.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.01.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $16.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 9.22%. Equities research analysts predict that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

