FantasyGold One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.00 (FGC)

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 22nd. FantasyGold has a total market capitalization of $117,753.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FantasyGold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. During the last week, FantasyGold has traded down 2.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003624 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012341 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00224385 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.20 or 0.01316649 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000782 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00033731 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00090324 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FantasyGold Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 16,241,597 coins. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The official website for FantasyGold is www.fantasygold.io . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

FantasyGold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FantasyGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

