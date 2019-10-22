F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) PT Raised to $14.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

FNB has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised F.N.B. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine cut F.N.B. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on F.N.B. from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.50.

F.N.B. stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.40 and its 200 day moving average is $11.45. F.N.B. has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $12.49.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $309.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.42 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 25.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that F.N.B. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

In related news, Director James D. Chiafullo acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $32,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,289.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Motley acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.12 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,878.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 6,000 shares of company stock worth $66,460 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNB. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 64.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,067,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,102,000 after buying an additional 1,205,501 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 623.4% in the second quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 943,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,101,000 after buying an additional 812,767 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the second quarter worth about $8,617,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 23.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,880,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,902,000 after buying an additional 549,355 shares during the period. Finally, W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 621.9% in the second quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC now owns 619,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,294,000 after buying an additional 533,892 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

