Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 2.2% of Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Excalibur Management Corp lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.4% during the third quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 43,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.0% during the third quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 66.9% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 11,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 21.9% during the third quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 48.5% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 503,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 164,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.04.

Shares of XOM opened at $68.80 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $64.65 and a 12 month high of $83.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.13 and its 200-day moving average is $74.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $661,999.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 189,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,445,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

