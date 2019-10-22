Exponent’s (EXPO) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at William Blair

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EXPO. Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of Exponent from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Exponent from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Exponent from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.75.

Exponent stock opened at $64.65 on Friday. Exponent has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $72.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.72 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Exponent had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The business had revenue of $101.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exponent will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exponent news, insider John Pye sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total value of $210,930.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,271.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard L. Schlenker, Jr. sold 22,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $1,569,688.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 247,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,439,117.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,773 shares of company stock worth $7,227,536 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Exponent by 35.8% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Exponent in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exponent by 98.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Exponent by 14.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Exponent in the third quarter valued at about $334,000. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

