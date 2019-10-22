Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.75.

EXPO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Exponent from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of Exponent from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

NASDAQ:EXPO traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.34. 268,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,086. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Exponent has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.47 and a beta of 0.41.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Exponent had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The company had revenue of $101.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Exponent will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

In related news, CFO Richard L. Schlenker, Jr. sold 75,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total value of $5,306,737.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 251,805 shares in the company, valued at $17,691,819.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Pye sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total transaction of $210,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,271.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,773 shares of company stock worth $7,227,536. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Exponent by 58.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 33,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 12,431 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Exponent by 0.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 93,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,376,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Exponent by 39.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 993,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,333,000 after buying an additional 282,530 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Exponent by 109.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,508,000 after buying an additional 59,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cortina Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Exponent by 45.2% during the second quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 138,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,132,000 after buying an additional 43,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

