EXACT Sciences (EXAS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. EXACT Sciences has set its FY 2019 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.26. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 35.43% and a negative return on equity of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $199.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect EXACT Sciences to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EXAS stock opened at $92.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.79. EXACT Sciences has a 52 week low of $53.06 and a 52 week high of $123.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.46 and its 200 day moving average is $106.15. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.21 and a beta of 1.42.

In other EXACT Sciences news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 9,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total transaction of $1,039,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,330,867.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.93, for a total transaction of $205,669.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,592.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,116 shares of company stock valued at $1,628,440 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EXAS shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.92.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

