Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Given a $98.00 Price Target by Stephens Analysts

Stephens set a $98.00 target price on Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Everbridge from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Everbridge from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Everbridge in a report on Thursday, June 20th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Everbridge to $100.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.00.

NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $71.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -49.92 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.78. Everbridge has a 12-month low of $41.94 and a 12-month high of $104.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $48.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.99 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 32.97% and a negative net margin of 25.85%. Everbridge’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 8,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $571,582.55. Also, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 4,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $423,086.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,506.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,480 shares of company stock valued at $6,130,872 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

