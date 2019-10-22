Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect Euronet Worldwide to post earnings of $2.73 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.04). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $691.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.90 million. On average, analysts expect Euronet Worldwide to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ EEFT opened at $146.65 on Tuesday. Euronet Worldwide has a twelve month low of $91.78 and a twelve month high of $171.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.34.

EEFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronet Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.80.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Juan Bianchi sold 20,994 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $3,201,794.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,794.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

