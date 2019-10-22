Ethos Gold Corp (CVE:ECC) Director Buys C$11,520.00 in Stock

Ethos Gold Corp (CVE:ECC) Director Craig A. Roberts bought 72,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,302,500 shares in the company, valued at C$208,400.

Shares of CVE ECC opened at C$0.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 million and a P/E ratio of -5.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.22. Ethos Gold Corp has a twelve month low of C$0.13 and a twelve month high of C$0.34.

Ethos Gold Company Profile

Ethos Gold Corp. identifies, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the WC property comprising 44 mineral claims located in the White Gold area, Yukon, Canada. It also owns a right to acquire a 100% interest in the La Purisima project located in Chihuahua, Mexico.

